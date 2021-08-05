Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 10,060.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $127.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $128.55.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.