Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHW. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CHW opened at C$11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$186.37 million and a PE ratio of 11.82. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$13.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 46.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 1.2699999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,481.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49. Also, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,293.96.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

