CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 819 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,936,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $199.21. 163,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,027,816. The stock has a market cap of $538.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

