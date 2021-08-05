CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases Shares of 7,490 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $105.96. 15,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.53. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

