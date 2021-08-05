CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $162,231,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM traded down $3.35 on Thursday, reaching $144.87. 191,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,357,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.