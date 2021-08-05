Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

NYSE:CIM traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $15.00. 2,261,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

