Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Gap Down to $6.48

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.21. Chimerix shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 5,526 shares trading hands.

CMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 6,950 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chimerix by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chimerix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

