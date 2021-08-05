China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in July

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,512,500 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 15,398,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,456.8 days.
OTCMKTS:CICHF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.