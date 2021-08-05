China Renaissance Securities Begins Coverage on Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. Full Truck Alliance has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 257,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

