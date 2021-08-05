Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $12.45

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $12.08. Chindata Group shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 1,481 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.
The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -247.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 421,411 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,777,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,487,000 after buying an additional 191,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
