Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $12.45

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $12.08. Chindata Group shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 1,481 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -247.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 421,411 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,777,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,487,000 after buying an additional 191,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.