CIBC Lowers TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$29.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TU. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE TU opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42. TELUS has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TELUS by 29.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after buying an additional 6,941,905 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in TELUS by 95.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,743,000 after buying an additional 4,613,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $90,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 1,128.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,962,000 after buying an additional 3,547,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TELUS by 95.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,938,000 after buying an additional 3,211,284 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.