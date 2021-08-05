CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.85.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC stock opened at C$33.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.24. The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 billion and a PE ratio of -8.70. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.