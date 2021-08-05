Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.54

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$1.58. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 30,930 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.99 million and a P/E ratio of 10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.55.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.