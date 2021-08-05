Citadel Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXGN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXGN opened at $15.89 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

