Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $301,000 in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of uCloudlink Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

UCL stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.52. uCloudlink Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

