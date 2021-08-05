Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $312,000 in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,285 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sabine Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBR opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $560.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 655.41% and a net margin of 91.56%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

