Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 587.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,482 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boxlight were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Boxlight during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boxlight during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Boxlight during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

BOXL stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Boxlight Co. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

