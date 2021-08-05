Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 6,759 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American National Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American National Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American National Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American National Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $166.89 on Thursday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $168.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.21.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

