Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Get Clarus alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLAR. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Clarus stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $915.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.87. Clarus has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,260.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 70,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.