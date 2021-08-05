Clean Yield Group Acquires Shares of 5,340 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,331. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.