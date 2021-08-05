Clean Yield Group Decreases Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Clean Yield Group cut its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIW. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $46.54. 51,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.