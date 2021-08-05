Clean Yield Group Sells 4,380 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.5% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,534. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

