Clean Yield Group Sells 7,025 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.22. 9,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.64. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

