Clean Yield Group Sells 7,438 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. TELUS makes up about 2.7% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. 22,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TU. Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

