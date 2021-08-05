Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.31 and last traded at $53.64. Approximately 9,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 977,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

