ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Down 12.6% in July

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 19,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,521.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,317.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,372,828.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,005 shares of company stock valued at $116,201. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ClearOne by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ClearOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in ClearOne by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ClearOne by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.26 and a beta of 1.41. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

