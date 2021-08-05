Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3345 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
CWEN.A stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64.
About Clearway Energy
Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.