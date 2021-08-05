Clever Leaves (CLVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Clever Leaves has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

CLVR stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clever Leaves stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLVR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clever Leaves in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.07 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Clever Leaves in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

