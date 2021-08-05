Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLIN. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CLIN traded up GBX 14.24 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 629.24 ($8.22). The stock had a trading volume of 614,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,346. The firm has a market capitalization of £837.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87. Clinigen Group has a 12 month low of GBX 554 ($7.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 657.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

