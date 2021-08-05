Cloudbric (CLBK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $303,292.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $303,292.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 85.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

