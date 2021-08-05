Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.44 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.110 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.44.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.46. 3,421,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,203. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.19 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 883,787 shares of company stock worth $82,578,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

