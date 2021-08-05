CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.12%. Research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CNB Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CNB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CNB Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

