CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “
NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CNB Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CNB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CNB Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
Read More: What is an overbought condition?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.