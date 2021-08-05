Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 790,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.