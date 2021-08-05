Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,484 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $60.72 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

