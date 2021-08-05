Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$131.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$127.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.75.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CCA opened at C$117.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$89.90 and a 12 month high of C$132.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$624.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$630.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.34487 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.