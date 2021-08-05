Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $150.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Colliers International Group stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,973. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $142.04.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,413,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 54,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

