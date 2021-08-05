Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PING. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,084. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.72 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Insiders have sold 11,747,985 shares of company stock worth $278,153,096 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,682,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 370.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 637,953 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 182.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 509,179 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $9,441,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 1,064.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 288,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 263,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

