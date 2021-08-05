Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13 billion-$3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLM. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.14.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.88. The stock had a trading volume of 390,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,279. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

