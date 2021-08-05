Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13 billion-$3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLM. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.88. The company had a trading volume of 390,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,279. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.41. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.