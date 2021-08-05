Columbus McKinnon Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

