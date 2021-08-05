Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €5.80 ($6.82) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.84 ($6.87).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €5.13 ($6.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €6.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

