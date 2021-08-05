Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.07

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 350972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

