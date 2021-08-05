Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $218.11 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

