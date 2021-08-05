Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 1,500 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

