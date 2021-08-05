Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 55,000 Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,466,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 245,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAU opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 19.53, a quick ratio of 19.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

