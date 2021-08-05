Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases Shares of 4,500 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ContextLogic by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $9.61 on Thursday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.85.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $33,552.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,086.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 83,694 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $754,082.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,566 shares of company stock worth $9,838,721 in the last ninety days.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

