Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.82

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 139369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

CCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

