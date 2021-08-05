Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.82

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 139369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.
CCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)
CompaÃ±Ãa CervecerÃas Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
