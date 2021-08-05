Comparing FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) & Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FIGS and Levi Strauss & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82 Levi Strauss & Co. 0 0 10 0 3.00

FIGS presently has a consensus target price of $41.91, indicating a potential upside of 15.48%. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus target price of $33.10, indicating a potential upside of 20.80%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than FIGS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FIGS and Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $263.11 million 22.09 $49.76 million N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. $4.45 billion 2.47 -$127.14 million $0.21 130.48

FIGS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Levi Strauss & Co..

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and Levi Strauss & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS N/A N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. 5.78% 25.98% 6.03%

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats FIGS on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co. operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. The company sells its products through third-party retailers, such as department stores, specialty retailers, third-party e-commerce sites, and franchisees who operate brand-dedicated stores; and directly to consumers through various formats, including company-operated mainline and outlet stores, company-operated e-commerce sites, and select shop-in-shops located in department stores and other third-party retail locations. It operates approximately 3,100 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

