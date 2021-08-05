COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

