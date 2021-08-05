COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CMPS stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
