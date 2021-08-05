CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.00 ($94.12).

Shares of COP stock opened at €68.70 ($80.82) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €67.13. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a twelve month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 51.77.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

